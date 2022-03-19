$31.74 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will announce $31.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the lowest is $31.53 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $141.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.32 million to $142.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $170.39 million, with estimates ranging from $168.38 million to $173.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LiveVox by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 287,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

