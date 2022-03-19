$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
