$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.