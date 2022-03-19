2,951 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock worth $4,783,737 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

