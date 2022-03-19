2,648 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

