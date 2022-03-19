$26.32 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will post $26.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.84 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $32.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $104.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.20 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VAPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vapotherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 351,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,146. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.