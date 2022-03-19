$2.54 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

WTW opened at $236.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

