$194.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to report $194.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $772.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 779,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,352. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.