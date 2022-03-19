174 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.