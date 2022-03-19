17,279 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.31. 855,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,932. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.