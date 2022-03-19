14,647 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

