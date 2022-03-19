$143.39 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will report $143.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.04 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.07. 693,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,424. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

