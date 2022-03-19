1,234 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

