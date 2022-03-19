$121.63 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) to post $121.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $117.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $505.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $550.97 million, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,607. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

