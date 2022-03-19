11,830 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,660,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 856,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
