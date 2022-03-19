$103.31 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $103.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the highest is $104.51 million. Frontline reported sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,137,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

