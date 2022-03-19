$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $36.98. 3,293,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.