$1.13 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

ZION stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 4,126,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.