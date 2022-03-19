$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.88. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 65,865,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,914,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.