$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. AGNC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

