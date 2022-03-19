-$0.42 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.36). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 751,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,337. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

