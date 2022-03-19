$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.