-$0.29 EPS Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 305,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,652. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

