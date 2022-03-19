-$0.29 EPS Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.
Several research firms have weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 305,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,652. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.
