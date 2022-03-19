$0.26 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.45. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 131,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

