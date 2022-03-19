$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Shares of Insulet stock traded up $11.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.03. 699,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,449. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
