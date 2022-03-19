$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $11.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.03. 699,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,449. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.