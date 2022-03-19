-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognition Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. 148,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

