$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegon (NYSE:AEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aegon.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

AEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. 4,144,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

