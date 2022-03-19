$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegon (NYSE:AEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aegon.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.
AEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. 4,144,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
