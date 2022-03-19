-$0.19 EPS Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGFGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of RGF traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

