$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $275.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

