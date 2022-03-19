-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadwind by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 175,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

