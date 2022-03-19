$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TWKS stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $25,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.