$0.11 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.04). Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. 557,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.