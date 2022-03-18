Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 332,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,040. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

