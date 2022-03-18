ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) PT Lowered to $39.60

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.90 to $39.60 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.78% from the company’s previous close.

ZTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,004,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,695,000 after buying an additional 530,793 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $6,773,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.