Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

Shares of ZS opened at $214.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

