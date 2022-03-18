Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%.
ZSAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.95.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
