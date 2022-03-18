Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%.

ZSAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.