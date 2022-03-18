Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.96.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

