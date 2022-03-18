ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.24

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 8307955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 78.21%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.