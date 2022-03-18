Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

