Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.48% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.
About Zedge (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zedge (ZDGE)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.