Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 3.4% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. 2,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,149,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

