Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to “Buy”

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

JBGS opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

