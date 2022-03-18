Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

