Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

CLOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

