Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

BARK stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

