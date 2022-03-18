Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

RGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Good Food currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

