Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Express stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Express has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Express by 13.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

