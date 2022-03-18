Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.