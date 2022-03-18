Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will announce $876.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $833.46 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

TTWO stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,906. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

