Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) will post $119.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.30 million. Perion Network posted sales of $89.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $619.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $758.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

