Zacks: Brokerages Expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LianBio.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIAN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.15. 457,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

