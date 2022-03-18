Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 67,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.